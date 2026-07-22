Al-Ahli have wrapped up their fifth signing of the summer, snapping up midfielder Naif Masoud from Al-Fateh.

In a statement on their official website, Al-Ahli confirmed the deal runs for four years, keeping the midfielder until 2030.

Masoud was delighted with the move. "Joining Al-Ahli represents an important step in my career. I know very well the value of this club and its great history, and I am aware of the size of the responsibility towards its fans," he said.

"I will give everything I have on the pitch, and I hope to live up to expectations, and that together we achieve the successes that befit the name of Al-Ahli," he added.

The midfielder becomes the club's fifth arrival of the window, following Gambian Abubakar Sidi Kinteh, Portuguese Francisco Trincao, Armenian Eduard Spertsyan and Saudi Mishal Al-Mutairi.

Masoud started out at Al-Qadsiah, breaking into the first team in 2020. A loan move to Al-Khaleej followed in January 2024, before he joined Al-Fateh that summer.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances for Al-Fateh across the Roshn League and the King's Cup last season. He managed just a single goal and failed to register an assist.