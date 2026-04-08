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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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The Dutch star has made it clear that the Moroccan Football Association has not yet approached him about representing the Atlas Lions, yet he stresses that every possibility remains on the table. His remarks, brief but carefully chosen, suggest that while no official contact has taken place, he is keeping an open mind about his international future. This stance will undoubtedly fuel speculation among fans and pundits alike, given his dual heritage and the growing pool of talent competing for spots in both national teams. For now, the player’s focus remains on club duties, but the door is far from closed on a potential international call-up down the line

Morocco vs Ecuador
Morocco
Ecuador
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Morocco vs Paraguay
Paraguay
Netherlands vs Norway
Netherlands
Norway
A. Oufkir
AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen
AZ Alkmaar
SC Heerenveen
Eredivisie
Jong AZ Alkmaar vs Jong PSV
Jong AZ Alkmaar
Jong PSV
Eerste Divisie
Morocco
Ecuador
Paraguay
Netherlands
Norway

Oufkir was in inspired form for the Windmills, delivering a performance that underlined his growing influence in the side. The midfielder, known for his composure and range of passing, controlled the tempo from the base of the midfield and provided the spark that ignited several dangerous attacks. His reading of the game disrupted opposition builds, while his quick distribution launched counter-attacks that kept the back line on high alert. Although the final scoreline did not reflect the dominance he helped create, his ability to dictate play and maintain possession earned him praise from coaches and supporters alike. As the Windmills look to build on this display, Oufkir’s continued development could prove crucial to their season-long ambitions.

Ayub Oufkir, the highly rated youngster at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, has ignited speculation over his international future after impressing for the Netherlands’ youth teams. The 20-year-old, who has Moroccan roots, is eligible to represent both the “Netherlands” and the “Lions of the Atlas”, and his recent form has prompted fans on both sides to lobby for his services.

Oufkir, 20, of Moroccan descent, has yet to be contacted by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, even as Morocco actively pursues dual-nationality talents.

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Meanwhile, on a separate front, former U.S. president Donald Trump has called for a ban on transgender players at the World Cup, a proposal that has sparked widespread debate within global football governance.

Meanwhile, Iran unveils contingency plans to secure its own World Cup participation. Speaking to Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur, later relayed by Moroccan publication La Botola, Ouahabi stressed, “I’m fully focused on the Dutch national team and will always give my best whenever I’m called up.”

Speaking to Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur, whose remarks were relayed by Moroccan publication Al-Batal, the forward said, “I am currently focusing on the Dutch national team and aim to give my best every time I am called up.”

The young striker continued: “I play for the Netherlands and feel very comfortable in the squad, but I haven’t made my final decision yet, and all options remain open.”

Oufkir had caught the eye during the recent international break, scoring a goal and providing an assist on his debut for the Netherlands Under-21s, helping secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

The AZ Alkmaar forward admitted the experience had exceeded his expectations, saying, “This is something you always dream of. Pulling on the national jersey gives me a huge boost, and I’ve felt that recently. It’s a truly wonderful feeling.”

Oufkir was also a key member of the Netherlands Under-19 side that won last summer’s European Championship, further underlining his status as a player to watch.

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