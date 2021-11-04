The delegates were compromised during FKF election - Ex-Cecafa's Musonye

Former Cecafa general-secretary Nicholas Musonye has claimed Football Kenya Federation's problems started when the delegates were compromised during the 2020 national elections.

FKF held its elections in November 2020, during which Musonye did not get clearance to challenge the incumbent, and he has now linked the current problems in the federation to the problem last year.

Compromised

The current inspection of FKF has generated intense division within the football fraternity and even found its way to the Senate on Tuesday, while the Cabinet for Sports Amina Mohamed is expected to attend Thursday's proceedings on the ongoing audit.

"I’d planned to contest for the FKF presidency last year and asked the delegates to support me so we can change the way football is run in this country," Musonye is quoted by Nation Sports as saying.

"But the delegates were compromised and did what they did. That is when the problem started.

"Majority of Kenyans on social media are backing the audit. Let the law take its full course to the greatest extent possible, including the possible appointment of a caretaker committee."

Meanwhile, four Members of Parliament Ayub Savula, Emmanuel Wangwe, Benard Shinali, and Titus Khamala, have asked Mwendwa to accept the inspection as it provides him with a chance to clear his name against the financial mismanagement allegations.

"We note with concern some unfortunate remarks by a section of senators attacking the Cabinet Secretary for ordering an inspection of FKF. We urge them not to interfere with the investigation process as the same was ordered by the High Court on October 14," the four MPs are quoted by the same publication as saying.

"He [Mwendwa] should welcome this inspection because it gives him an opportunity to clear his name from all the allegations he has been facing in relation to the misappropriation of government and Fifa funds."

Federation support

Finally, the Kenya Rugby Union, Athletics Kenya, Kenya Volleyball Federation, and Kenya Basketball Federation have supported the ongoing inspection ordered by the Sports Ministry.

"Federations have been brought up to speed on methods to use to get this money, but when you get the money you have to account for it," said KVF vice-chairman Charles Nyaberi.

"We want to state our full confidence in the work and ability of the senior leadership team at the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage as we have seen experienced improvement in the delivery of services," KRU's Oduor Gangla stated.