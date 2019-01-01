Ulinzi Stars v Vihiga United Kenya Premier League match rescheduled

The Soldiers lost the first meeting of the current season at Bukhungu Stadium

Premier League ( ) has rescheduled the match between and .

The match was initially slated for April 27, but will now take place on April 24 at Afraha Stadium.

"Kindly note; our match against Vihiga United at Afraha Stadium has been moved to Wednesday, April 24. It was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 27,” Ulinzi Stars announced on their Facebook page.

The Vihiga match will be Benjamin Nyangweso’s eighth game in charge of Ulinzi Stars since he returned to the touchline.

In week 24 action, Vihiga United - who find themselves in the relegation dogfight after a 1-0 defeat to - will face away.

Ulinzi Stars and the Vihiga County-sponsored side met three times in 2018; twice in the KPL last season and the first round of the ongoing campaign.

Five goals were scored in those matches.