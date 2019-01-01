'The coach is not fair to me' - Rafinha disappointed over lack of Bayern Munich opportunities

Head coach Niko Kovac has been criticised by the defender over his lack of game-time for the Bundesliga champions

Rafinha has hit out at Niko Kovac over his lack of minutes for this season, claiming the head coach has not been fair to him.

Defender Rafinha has made six starts in the since Kovac took charge, but only one of those has come in 2019.

The international, however, is likely to feature in the second leg of Bayern's last-16 tie with .

Joshua Kimmich, who has kept Rafinha out of the team for much of the season, will miss the March 13 return in Munich through suspension after picking up a caution in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Kimmich has recorded 10 Bundesliga assists this season, more than anyone in the league, but Rafinha feels he deserves more chances.

Speaking after Bayern's 1-0 home win against on Saturday, in which he was an unused substitute, Rafinha made it clear he is unhappy.

"If you do not get minutes, it's hard to prepare for it," Rafinha told reporters of the Liverpool game.

"I do my work and train well, but the coach does not count on me.

"I do not know why. I have not made any problems. But of course I am disappointed.

"I played under all coaches here at Bayern, whether under [Pep] Guardiola, [Jupp] Heynckes or [Carlo] Ancelotti.

"Since I said in January that I will leave the club after the season, I'm not playing anymore."

In a further interview with Bild, Rafinha expanded on his displeasure with Kovac.

"At the moment the coach is not fair to me," the 33-year-old added. "I bring my performance in training but it is difficult to motivate myself."

Bayern have won 10 of their past 11 Bundesliga games with a defeat to - a match Rafinha started - the only blip in that run.

Saturday's defeat of Hertha at the Allianz Arena, sealed thanks to a Javi Martinez goal, moved Kovac's side level on points with league leaders .