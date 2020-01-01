The Best of Guinness Night Football Nigeria

Check out the highlights from the GNF football extravaganza in Abuja

The inaugural Guinness Night Football campaign concluded in earlier this month, as Abuja rocked to the rhythm of African’s favourite sport, and the country’s finest 5-a-side talents competed for a spot at the Pan African extravaganza in Lagos.

There was music, dance, and a foosball spectacle, all of which was appreciated by supporters while they enjoyed the flavours of Guinness, as Nigeria followed in the footsteps of , and with their own unforgettable GNF finale.

Nigeria is a country that loves its football and its Guinness, and the revellers who made the trip to the B.M.O. Events Arena on January 18 were well rewarded with a wonderful atmosphere and a raucous celebration of sport and music.

There was also artistic Henna designs, intense mini-rivalries at the PlayStation area, and the hustle to grab limited edition Guinness merchandise at The Drik pop-up store.