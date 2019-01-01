The best in MLS history? LAFC deserving of the title after dominating all the way to Supporters' Shield

Even with MLS Cup still far from decided, Carlos Vela and co. have sealed their place in MLS history

"The best team in history."

It’s a term that has been thrown around plenty as of late. It fell to just two short years ago on the heels of a record points haul. Last year, many passed it to , whose dynamic attack was unlike anything we had ever seen before.

But, in other ways, it’s a title that’s passing makes sense. MLS is constantly growing, with teams taking advantage of evolving roster mechanisms, increased spending and a flourishing player base that is beginning to play the game at a level much higher than even a few short years ago.

And that makes ’s ascendency to the throne all the more logical. The season’s not over, and MLS Cup is a long way from being decided. But the crown of best we’ve seen? They’ve already locked that up.

LAFC sealed the Supporters’ Shield on Wednesday, toppling the 3-1 to lock up the regular-season crown. The Shield is the first trophy in LAFC’s short history, and it’s a meaningful one, but it’s the way in which they’ve gone about their business that sets them apart from their predecessors.

Toronto FC’s run was probably the most determined in league history. Having lost MLS Cup the year before, Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore were on an absolute warpath. They smashed the MLS single-season record for points with 69 before bulldozing the very same team that beat them in MLS Cup the year before to claim that title too. Their run through the Concacaf doomed them the next season, but the tone was set.

And then came Atlanta, who levelled TFC points record only to see the pip them to the Supporters’ Shield with a new mark of their own. The Red Bulls, who always seemed just a step short of greatness, faltered in the postseason while reached another level. Tata Martino turned the trigger-happy Five Stripes into a pragmatic, intelligent and, ultimately, championship team, winning MLS Cup for a club that had changed the way the sport was viewed in the U.S. on and off the field.

But neither have combined talent, tactics and, ultimately, results quite like LAFC. It was a team that was crowned Supporters’ Shield winners before the summer months hit. It’s a team that has been so dominant on both sides of the ball that there has been no doubt of where they stood.