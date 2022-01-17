The Best FIFA awards 2021: Lewandowski beats Messi & Salah to Best Men's Player award

Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Award for 2021 on Monday as the Poland star earned the honour for the second consecutive year.

The Bayern Munich striker beat off competition from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to lift the trophy.

Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, was recognised as The Best FIFA Women's Player after previously winning the Ballon d'Or, while Edouard Mendy, Thomas Tuchel and Erik Lamela were among the others recognised.

Lewandowski and Putellas crowned

Lewandowski has been crowned the best player in the men's game for the second time in a row.

Lewandowski won the FIFA Club World Cup with the German giants early in 2021, followed by another Bundesliga title. He was also pivotal in his country's World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring eight goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, Putellas has been crowned the winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player for her exploits for Barcelona.

Putellas was crowned the winner of the Ballon d'Or late last year and has made it a full set after collecting another trophy in Zurich on Monday.

The 27-year-old was at the heart of Barca's Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and Champions League successes in 2021.

Mendy beatsDonnarumma and Neuer to Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

Chelsea hero Mendy was announced as the winner of the best goalkeeper in the men's game.

The Champions League winner finished ahead of Bayern Munich and Germany shot stopper Manuel Neuer and Italy's Euro 2020 finalist Gianluigi Donnarumma.

🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!



🧤🇸🇳 The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

Lyon and Chile star Christiane Endler was the first winner to be announced, picking up the The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper trophy.

She claimed the accolade ahead of fellow nominees Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe and Germany and Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Lamela captures Puskas Award

Former Tottenham player Erik Lamela was given the award for the best goal of the year for his rabona effort in the North London Derby against Arsenal in March.

Erik Lamela wins the 2021 Puskas Award! 🔥pic.twitter.com/jcBrM0enXz — GOAL (@goal) January 17, 2022

His goal beat the likes of Patrik Schick's long range goal for Czech Republic against Scotland during Euro 2020 and Porto forward' Mehdi Taremi's strike against Chelsea in the Champions League in April.

Denmark win Fair Play Award

The Denmark national team and its medical and coaching staff have been honoured with the Fair Play Award for their reaction to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 match.

The attacking midfielder collapsed during the clash with Finland and the quick response of his team-mates and the medical staff's efforts to save his life saw them all earn praise from football fans around the world.

The Denmark and Finland supporters were also announced as the winners of the FIFA Fan Award because of their actions around the horrifying incident.

Chelsea managers win both coaching awards

The award for the Best FIFA Men's Coach was given to Tuchel. The German manager took over as Chelsea boss last year and helped them to the Champions League crown in 2021.

As well as beating Pep Guardiola's team in the final, he has claimed the award ahead of the Manchester City coach, while Euro 2020 winning manager Roberto Mancini was also nominated.

🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!



🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

It was a double win for Chelsea, as women's team manager Emma Hayes was named the women's coach of 2021.

She guided Chelsea to success in the FA Women's Super League and FA Cup in 2021, while also reaching the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona.

She beat competition from Barca boss Lluis Cortes and Sarina Wiegman, who has taken over as England manager after leaving the Netherlands national team.

Who is in the FIFPro Men's World XI?

The World XI for 2021 was also unveiled, consisting of a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and four attackers.

The men's team is as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma; David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi.

