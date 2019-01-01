'The 2019/20 season will not be halted' - KPL governing council unanimously resolves

Numerous calls to suspend the campaign have been made due to the exit of SportPesa as title sponsors following a protracted battle with the government

The Premier League ( ) 2019/20 season will not be halted, the KPL Governing Council has ruled on Thursday.

There have been calls to stop the league due to crunch financial difficulties but the latest development confirms the competition will run to its conclusion.

“KPL Governing Council resolved the 2019-20 Season shall proceed as scheduled and clubs must abide by the rules governing Kenyan football,” the governing council resolved in a document signed by Jack Oguda, KPL's Chief Executive Officer and seen by Goal.

“The decision was reached amidst calls to suspend the league while acknowledging there is a financial crisis in the league and clubs after the withdrawal of its main sponsor.”

The council continued to plead with the government to step in and fill the void left by SportPesa who were the KPL's title sponsors.

“We would like to formally plead with the government to step in and provide a short-term financial solution to facilitate the smooth running of the league,” it continued.

“Notably, some of the teams are actually struggling to honour both local and international matches whilst players and officials risk losing their employment.”

They further faulted heavy taxation levied on the few firms which have been supporting football and added fans also have a crucial part to play in the development of the game.

“In the long run, we appeal to the government to help clubs lobby for a change in the legal regime governing sports in the country in which clubs continue to believe would help in financial self-sustainability,” explained the council.

“In addition, we also appeal for more tax incentives to corporates which are supporting the sport and to other football stakeholders (fans, corporates) to come and support the beautiful game.”

The KPL hits week six on October 19 and 20 with one walkover already witnessed when skipped their home match against AFC on October 5.