‘Thank you Thailand’ – How Twitter reacted to Super Falcons’ qualification for Women's World Cup Round of 16
Results of the last Group F game between Chile and Thailand favoured Nigeria's progress to the Round of 16 and football enthusiasts have taken to social media to shower praise on the Asian country for not conceding more than two goals on Thursday.
Having conceded five goals in their matches against the United States and Sweden, Chile needed to score three goals in order to advance to the next round with a better goal difference than the Super Falcons.
But Thailand held their ground for a goalless first-half and ensured the South Americans did not score more than two goals after the restart.
The 2-0 victory at Rennes confirmed the Super Falcons’ progress as the second African team after Cameroon, that will be playing in the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup in France.
Nigeria have set a date with Germany on Saturday but fans across the country appreciated Thailand for their efforts despite conceding 20 goals in the group stage.
#FIFAWWC— Samuel C Dike 🇳🇬 (@asterix_samD) June 20, 2019
Someone said that Nigeria Super Falcons bought enough Thailand's rice earlier today after soliciting for our prayers.
Now, Thailand has rewarded us.
Unto the round of 16 pic.twitter.com/20endMwHyJ
Calculating what Cameroon vs New Zealand & Chile vs Thailand will play for us to qualify was all what I did with my break time at work today. 🙄 Congratulations Nigeria. Super Falcons ✅— Opeyemi 🇳🇬 (@Agboyi_boy) June 20, 2019
Thank you Thailand— David Eze (@DixLow) June 20, 2019
Hard Luck Chile + Omolara
Congratulations Nigeria
Next, Super Falcons v Germany #THACHI pic.twitter.com/vSWNQ9GVWC
#Super Falcons— samsax (@samsax17) June 20, 2019
Super Falcons crawls into the last #FIFAWWC 16.
Thank you Thailand, we will continue to buy your rice. pic.twitter.com/Z3S807zVTI
To Thailand and also Chile, all I can say is thank you. And I hope we defeat Germany in the Knock outs. Let go super falcons🙏. Make Nigeria 🇳🇬 proud #THACHI— Paul Richard (@Richardpaul06) June 20, 2019
Thanks to Thailand for helping the Super Falcons qualify, we will continue to patronise your rice. Nice doing business with you!😂— Loyal Adokiye (@Loyal_O_Adokiye) June 20, 2019
I’m adopting Thailand 😍😍😍😍🇹🇭 as my second country. #FIFAWWC Super falcons..— MASTERPIECE👌 (@AdekunleAyan) June 20, 2019
Super Falcons are through to the knockout stage. YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS— 🇨🇦Onyeisi Canada🇨🇦 (@Prinxcharles01) June 20, 2019
Thailand God bless you!
Congratulations to 🇳🇬Nigeria Super Falcons for going through to the next round of FIFA women world cup. Thank you Thailand for not conceding more than two goals. We are indeed very grateful ✌️#FIFAWWC #SuperFalcons— kareem Ishola (@Merozoites) June 20, 2019
Congratulations to super falcons— Akano Babatunde 🇳🇬 (@Yussy4u) June 20, 2019
Thank you Thailand 🙌
Yes...thank you #Thailand. #Super Falcons are in the round of 16.— Deji (@DejiLaw) June 20, 2019
Our super falcons reaction after qualifying was so inspiring. Thanks to Thailand. We move to round of 16. Congratulations Nigeria pic.twitter.com/JcV8VJbdG9— Greatness® (@gabrielsunny7) June 20, 2019
Congratulations Super Falcons 😍😍😍— Ezenmo Of Sports⚽🏸🤾 (@chidi_maestro) June 20, 2019
We made it!!!
Thank you Thailand... I'm a Citizen now! 😂#FIFAWWC
God! I'm shaking.— Janine Anthony (@Chiquadiva) June 20, 2019
It took the Super Falcons 20 years. 20 Good years to get out a #FIFAWWC group.
A country that has never missed a world cup in 28 years.
Thank you Thailand, Argentina, but most importantly, thank you @NGSuper_Falcons. No one knows your journey. Bask in this. 💪🏽 https://t.co/kDOPAjltL1
Super Falcons qualify for the round of 16 of the #FIFAWWC— Ediye (@iamOkon) June 20, 2019
We owe Thailand one. They played their hearts out for Nigeria. Wonderful.
After Thailand Vs Chile— The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) June 20, 2019
Lara walking into Super Falcons dressing room #THACHI
Congratulations Nigeria pic.twitter.com/5V9ThB54wT
Congratulations super falcons of Nigeria... Qualification to the round of 16. All thanks to Thailand ladies. We promise to buy more rice on international trade. pic.twitter.com/NHfe0JZw2d— Sir Rume of Warri #TRANSPORTER (@rume_utd) June 20, 2019