TFF: Nelson Mandela Stadium ready to host Simba SC vs Namungo FC final

The local federation says the venue will be ready to host the final match of the 2019-20 season on Sunday

The Football Federation (TFF) have stated they have done enough renovation work to the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa, which will host the final of the between Simba SC and Namungo FC on August 2.

Simba, who were declared Mainland Premier League champions with six matches to spare, will be seeking to seal a double when they play Namungo, who finished fourth in the league table.

Simba beat rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) 4-1 to reach the final while Namungo eliminated Division One side Sahare All-Stars after a 2-0 win.

While many Tanzanians had expected the final to be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, TFF opted to take the final to Sumbawanga and have now confirmed they have done 89 percent work to the playing surface ahead of the final.

The venue’s Competition Director Salum Madadi has assured the match day venue will be ready for the final.

“I can see the renovation work reaching 89 percent complete because we have not yet installed goal posts and technical bench dug out but much of the work is almost over,” Madadi is quoted by Daily News.

Madadi also confirmed in the next days, experts will work on the remaining renovation work which includes trimming of the grass on the pitch before marking it.

“Our expectation is we will have another extraordinary final on the day as such, people should flock the venue to watch the match,” Madadi continued.

In a recent interview, TFF President Wallace Karia defended the move to shift the final to Rukwa from National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“It is true we always use the National Stadium for our domestic Cup final but we should also use the other venues which are outside the City,” Karia told reporters after watching a Division One play-off battle.

“We want to take the game to the people outside there, and we have done our homework and the venue will be ready for the final, it is a final like any other and I don’t see any problem if it is played in Rukwa.”

Even if Namungo suffers defeat in the final, they have already sealed a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.