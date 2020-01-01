Ter Stegen deserves new Barcelona contract but not pay parity with Messi and Suarez – Rivaldo

The Blaugrana legend is hoping to see the Germany international goalkeeper commit to a new deal, as long as he recognises his standing in the squad

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is deserving of a new contract at but should not be getting pay parity with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, says Rivaldo.

Sources close to the Liga giants have revealed to Goal that discussions regarding fresh terms for the international goalkeeper have been put on hold.

That is because his current demands cannot be met by a side that has to carefully manage its finances.

More teams

Rivaldo is looking for ter Stegen to recognise his standing in the pecking order and agree to fresh terms that will keep him alongside Messi and co, rather than leaving them to chase a bigger salary elsewhere.

The Blaugrana legend told Betfair: “Barcelona are negotiating a contract renewal with the goalkeeper ter Stegen, and I agree that he deserves an improved salary for all he has been doing for the club in the last few years.

“Of course, much will depend on the player's demands as I don't believe either that he should earn a similar salary to Suarez or Messi, but he should become one of the better paid members of the squad.

“He transmits safety and a team is built from the back. He knows how to play with his feet, has already saved the team many times and he's clearly deserving of a better income.”

Ter Stegen has stated that he will not be rushing into any decision regarding his future. He is already tied to terms at Barca through to the summer of 2022.

With that in mind, he has told Mundo Deportivo: “I have two years left on my contract, my family and I are very happy here, we are at home.

“The intention is to continue. At the moment there are conversations, but loose ones, because there is no hurry on my part.

Article continues below

“I am very focused on my work, we have some very tough weeks ahead and we want to win.

“I leave the whole contract subject to my agent, who is the one who is dedicated to it and who informs me of everything.”

Ter Stegen has been at Camp Nou since 2014 and taken in 224 appearances for the club, cementing a reputation as one of the world’s best goalkeepers in the process.