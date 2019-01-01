Ten-man Nzoia Sugar hold unlucky AFC Leopards

Nzoia were reduced to ten men after Renak was given his marching orders for unsporting behavior

A Randy Bakari’s 94th-minute goal painfully denied unlucky AFC Leopards maximum points as ten-man Nzoia Sugar squeezed a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar once again proved that they are the true kings of comeback even as Ingwe’s record against their Mulembe brothers continues to deteriorate.

All was well, or at least, it seemed so; AFC Leopards fans thought that they have eventually brought to a halt the Millers’ three-match unbeaten run Nzoia Sugar pulled another big come back to deny Ingwe what could have been their second win of the season.

Despite playing the last ten minutes with a numerical advantage after Nzoia Sugar were reduced to 10 men, the home side could not double Brian Marita’s effort late in the first half, and it was the Millers who actually managed to score in extra time.

The game started on a shaky note for both sides; Isaac Oduro went to the referee’s book after he committed an offense on Hansel Ochieng, who had been booked as early as the 18th minute for a wrongful tackle on the opponent.

It took the effort of Marita in the 44th minute for Ingwe to break down a gritty Nzoia Sugar. Marita had received a nice cross from Isaac Kipyegon and with utmost composure; he turned Nzoia Sugar defenders inside out before firing past a hapless Benson Mangala as Ingwe took the lead.

Nicholas Muyoti threw in Patrick Otieno in place of Elvis Ronack as the Millers regrouped after the half-time break pep-talks. Marko also brought in Victor Majid for Aziz Okaka while Nabwire paved way for Wai Yeka

Eric Ndayishimiye denied the milers from cross range but Ingwe equally blew away a golden opportunity thanks to a poor finish from Denis Sikhayi.

Nzoia were reduced to ten men after Renak was given his marching orders for unsporting behavior but despite the blow, Bakari rose to the occasion with a late equalizer as the millers picked a point on the road.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards starting XI : Ndayishimiye Eric, Mainge Yusuf, Isaac Kipyegon, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Dennis Sikhayi, Said Tsuma, Odeny Aziz, Marita Brian, Odeny Jeffery, Mukangula Eugene.

Nzoia Sugar starting XI : Benson Mangala, Brian Wepo, Thomas Wainaina, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin, Robert Arrot, Jackson Dwang', Hansel Ochieng', Edgar Nzano, John Khanda.