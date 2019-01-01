Ten-man Nzoia Sugar hold unlucky AFC Leopards in a KPL contest

A late goal from Randy Bakari denied unlucky AFC Leopards maximum points as ten-man Nzoia Sugar squeezed a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Despite playing the last ten minutes with a numerical advantage after Nzoia Sugar were reduced to ten men, the home side could not double Brian Marita’s effort, and it was the Millers, who actually managed to score in extra time.

It took the effort of Marita in the 44th minute for Ingwe to break down a gritty Nzoia Sugar. Marita had received a nice cross from Isaac Kipyegon and with utmost composure; he turned Nzoia Sugar defenders inside out before firing past a hapless Benson Mangala.

Nicholas Muyoti threw in Patrick Otieno in place of Elvis Ronack as the Millers regrouped after the half-time break pep-talk. On the other hand, AFC Leopards also brought in Victor Majid for Aziz Okaka while Nabwire paved way for Wai Yeka.

Eric Ndayishimiye denied the milers from cross range but Ingwe equally blew away a golden opportunity thanks to a poor finish from Denis Sikhayi.

Nzoia were reduced to ten men after Renak was given his marching orders for unsporting behavior but despite the blow, Bakari rose to the occasion with a late equalizer as the millers picked a point on the road.

AFC Leopards starting XI: Ndayishimiye Eric, Mainge Yusuf, Isaac Kipyegon, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Dennis Sikhayi, Said Tsuma, Odeny Aziz, Marita Brian, Odeny Jeffery and Mukangula Eugene.

Nzoia Sugar starting XI: Benson Mangala, Brian Wepo, Thomas Wainaina, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin, Robert Arrot, Jackson Dwang', Hansel Ochieng', Edgar Nzano and John Khanda.