Ten-man KCB edge past relegation threatened Posta Rangers

The result enabled the Bankers to pick their second straight victory in the league this season

picked their fifth win of the season following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Posta on Sunday.

Bethwel Warambo was the toss of the day for the Bankers who clung to the slim win despite being reduced to a man down.

Article continues below

Chrispinus Ochieng had to leave the field of play before the final whistle after he received his second yellow card.

KCB confirmed their new found form having also toppled 2-0 last week, a victory that pushed them 11th on the log with 22 points.

Rangers, meanwhile, remained on 15th place with only 16 points, same as who are a place below them on goal difference.