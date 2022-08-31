Ten Hag 'clear' on Ronaldo staying at Man Utd as he also rules out Wan-Bissaka transfer

Erik ten Hag says he is "clear" on Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United and has also insisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka won't be sold.

Ronaldo still needed

Ten Hag says Utd 'need quality players'

Transfer deadline on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has once again stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be a part of his Manchester United plans despite the Portuguese being linked heavily with a late summer transfer. The Dutch manager has also ruled out a move for out-of-favour defender Wan-Bissaka.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," Ten Hag stated when asked if Ronaldo will stay put.

The United boss added on Wan-Bissaka: "Of course, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."

More to follow.