Ten Hag 'clear' on Ronaldo staying at Man Utd as he also rules out Wan-Bissaka transfer

- Ronaldo still needed
- Ten Hag says Utd 'need quality players'
- Transfer deadline on Thursday
WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has once again stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be a part of his Manchester United plans despite the Portuguese being linked heavily with a late summer transfer. The Dutch manager has also ruled out a move for out-of-favour defender Wan-Bissaka.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," Ten Hag stated when asked if Ronaldo will stay put.
The United boss added on Wan-Bissaka: "Of course, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."
More to follow.