Temwa vs Tabitha: Malawian sisters go head to head in China

Champions Jiangsu Suning will be batting Wuhan this weekend, with the sisters set to face off against each other for the first time

The Chinese Women's Super League will set up a duel between two sisters considered to be Africa's best strikers as Jiangsu Suning's Tabitha Chawinga faces Wuhan's Temwa Chawinga on Saturday.

Tabitha, 24 and Temwa, 21 are sisters from Malawi and enjoyed playing together for most of their careers from Malawian club DD Sunshine to side Kvarnsveden and the national team.

Tabitha is currently in her third season with Jiangsu and has made a huge breakthrough in the Asian nation after being named back-to-back Player of the Year, with 68 goals in two seasons.

The 24-year-old's sterling goalscoring form helped Jiangsu secure all the Chinese titles in 2019, including a first domestic league diadem since 2009.

However, she will face huge competition in her dream for retaining the title and top scorer award from her younger sister Temwa, who is in her debut season after joining Wuhan in January 2020.

Temwa, on her part, boasts of an incredible goalscoring record as she netted 59 goals in 57 outings for Kvarnsveden before completing her move to Wuhan, who finished fourth last term.

This weekend will be the first time the sisters go head to head when their teams play against each other competitively in .

After two games, they have made an impactful start to their sides campaign this season, scoring two goals each to fire their teams to back-to-back opening victories respectively with six points.

Ahead of the build-up, Temwa, who is eager to outshine her senior sister Tabitha, told BBC Sports : "Both of us will do our best to see who the best player is."

On her part, Tabitha, who is full of praise for her sister ahead of the duel, said: "she's a very good player, and the thing is everyone will be working hard to make her team and fans happy."

Both women will be targeting another win on the bounce in Kunming to maintain their race for the league diadem at the end of the season.