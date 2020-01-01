Temwa Chawinga's strike leads Wuhan past Shandong Sports Lottery

The Malawian's effort played a crucial role in her side's triumph in Tuesday's Chinese Women's Super League encounter

Temwa Chawinga continued her fine goalscoring form as her strike led Wuhan to a 3-1 comeback victory over Shandong Sports Lottery in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter on Tuesday.

Wuhan came into the showdown on the heels of a 3-0 triumph over Barbra Banda's Shanghai in the last outing, with the Malawi international scoring the opening goal.

With that victory, Wuhan moved to the top of the Chinese top-flight table for the first time and were aiming to retain their place at the summit against Shandong.

More teams

However, the leaders made a false start to the encounter as the hosts gained a shock early lead through Shao Dan's effort after just five minutes.

Wuhan did not allow the hosts' celebration to last for too long when Chawinga found a breakthrough to level matters for the visitors four minutes later.

With the scores level at half-time, Shandong kept the scoreline even after the restart until Wuhan broke their resilience to get in front for the first time in the contest through Yao Weili in the 70th minute.

Article continues below

Weili hit her brace of the match six minutes later to wrap up the victory for Wuhan. With her latest goal, Chawinga has now scored five goals in eight outings this season.

The result keeps Wuhan at the top of the Chinese top-flight standings and confirms their place in the final top-four championship.

They will conclude the first round of their campaign against Guandong Meizhou Huijun in a dead-rubber contest on September 18.