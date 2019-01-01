Temwa Chawinga bags fourth hat-trick of the season as Kvarnsveden thrash Asarum

The 21-year-old maintained her fine scoring form as she inspired her side to another triumph over their hosts on Saturday

Temwa Chawinga bagged her fourth hat-trick of the season as Kvarnsveden thrashed Asarum 4-1 in a Swedish Elitettan game on Saturday.

After inspiring a 4-0 win over Borgeby two weeks ago, the Malawi international continued her impressive scoring form against Asarum, who had held them to a 1-1 draw on April 13.

At Asarums IP, Chawinga opened the scoring for the visitors after 27 minutes into the encounter but the hosts levelled through Marissa Favela five minutes from half-time.

After the restart, the Malawian returned to the field well fired up to inspire her side's victory in Asarums and she was rewarded with her second and third goal in the 53rd and 57th minute respectively.

Lovisa Lennartsson scored with 14 minutes left on the clock to see Fredrik Bengtsson's ladies claim maximum points in style.

The latest hat-trick means Chawinga has scored three or more goals in a match for Kvarnsveden four times this season in all competitions, including in 's Women's Cup.

The 21-year-old, who was in action for the full match for Kvarnsveden, has now netted 31 goals in 24 outings to open a two-goal gap on the Elittetan scoring chart.

The win takes Bengtsson's ladies to sixth on the log with 34 points from 24 matches this term. They will visit 's Ernestina Abambila and 's Christy Ucheibe's Assi next Sunday.