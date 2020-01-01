Teddy Osok: Kenya midfielder seals Kitwe United move after Wazito FC heartbreak

The midfielder is aiming to help the promoted side perform well in the Zambian top tier

midfielder Teddy Osok has sealed a move to newly-promoted Zambian Premier League side Kitwe United.

The 23-year-old has been a free agent and initially Kenyan Premier League side AFC had been linked with the defensive midfielder. However, it is the Zambian outfit who have won the race to sign the player.

"It is a one-year contract with the team, already signed and sealed," Osok confirmed to Goal on Friday.

"This is a timely move for me, a challenge I am taking with the aim of helping my new side perform well in their debut season in the top tier. It is an exciting challenge for me and a stepping stone to the next level."

Despite his good form and undoubted quality, the midfielder missed out on Francis Kimanzi's provisional Harambee Stars squad for the October friendly against Zambia as well as preparations for the qualifiers.

"As a player, you have to respect the coach's decision; he might select you or not," Osok stated.

"And then we also have good players who are experienced, it also depends on what the technical bench, especially the coach, wants. We have to support those who have been selected to do the job.

"I am also young and sooner my time will come; it depends on my consistency on the pitch and what I am doing to help my team."

Osok was axed by Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC alongside Issioffu Bourahana, Paul Acquah, Piscas Kirenge, and Augustine Otu. Others released include goalkeepers Steve Njunge and Kevin Omondi. Victor Ndinya, Derrick Otanga, and Lloyd Wahome were not spared either.

"I was shocked and in denial after receiving the dismissal letter, it was like a dream," Osok revealed to Goal in an earlier interview.

"This is a team I helped to get promoted from the second-tier, and when on the pitch I usually gave my best. I could not imagine, even in my wildest dreams, that I will be dismissed this soon.

"To date, I do not know the reason behind my release, only Wazito know, but I have accepted and I'm ready for the next move."