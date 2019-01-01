Teddy Osok and Joe Waithira goals cut Ushuru's lead as Wazito beat Coast Stima

Wazito moved to within two points thanks to Nairobi Stima who held National Super League leaders Ushuru to a barren draw.

Wazito picked a 2-0 against their host Coast Stima win away in Mombasa, but the news from Karuturi Grounds that left both Ushuru and Nairobi Staima the only sides yet to taste defeats this season would be welcome news to Ricardo Badoer’s owned side.

Teddy Osok and Joe Waithira were on target for Wazito as they managed their eighth win of the season even as Bidco United edged out visiting Eldoret Youth 2-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium. Kenya Police whipped Migori Youth 3-1

Collated results: Kenya Police 3-1 Migori Youth, Nairobi Stima 0-0 Ushuru, Modern Coast Rangers 1-1 Kibera Black Stars, Coast Stima 0-2 Wazito, Bidco United 2-0 Eldoret Youth.