TEAM NEWS: Stephen Waruru to lead Sofapaka against KCB

Batoto ba Mungu is aiming at bouncing back from the 2-2 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in their last outing

2009 Kenyan champions have named their best eleven to face in a league match on Sunday.

Justin Ndikumana will start between the post with Faina Jacobs marshaling the defense. Elli Asieche has been preferred as well as Brian Magonya while Ibrahim Kitawi will have to come from the bench same as striker Piston Mutamba.

Sofapaka XI: Justin Ndikumana, Faina Jacobs, Willis Obayi, Sammy Imbuye, Umaru Kasumba, Moussa Omar, Elli Asieche, Samuel Mutiria, Stephen Waruru, Brian Magonya and John Avire.

Subs: Richard Aimo, Ibrahi Kitawi, Ibrahim Kajuba, Michael Oduor and Pistone Mutamba.