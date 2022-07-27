Tayo Adaramola: Crystal Palace loan out Nigeria prospect to Coventry City

The 18-year-old is still elibigible to represent the Super Eagles despite featuring for the Republic of Ireland in the youth level

Crystal Palace have confirmed defender Tayo Adaramola has signed for EFL Championship outfit side Coventry City on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old, who is of Nigeria descent, was part of the Eagles squad that recently toured Singapore and Australia for pre-season training.

"Crystal Palace Academy full-back Tayo Adaramola will join Championship club Coventry City on a season-long loan," Palace confirmed in a statement on their official website.

"The 18-year-old earned his senior debut last season in the FA Cup against Hartlepool United, and his first competitive start the following round against Stoke City. He represented the Republic of Ireland U21s in summer and joined the first-team on tour in Singapore and Australia the following month.

"He moves to Coventry as the Sky Blues seek to push beyond their top-half Championship finish in 2021-22, becoming the second Academy prospect to secure a loan after Reece Hannam's deal with Bromley."

Adaramola has explained his intentions to make the most of this opportunity with Coventry and improve his career.

"My first taste of senior football last season drove me on to work for more," Adaramola told the same portal, adding: "Playing and training with pros is what every young footballer aims to do, so I'm determined to make the most of this opportunity with Coventry and want to thank the people who helped to secure it."

Eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria, Adaramola was first called up to the Republic of Ireland U17s squad in 2020.

He was then promoted to the U19 team and made his debut in a friendly against Sweden on October 8 2021 and has featured for the U21 side.