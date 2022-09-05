Tau: Why 'Al Ahly are desperate to sell' Bafana Bafana forward - Shobeir

The star has had limited appearances for the Cairo club after battling several injuries

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir has claimed the Egyptian giants are desperate to offload Percy Tau.

The South African has battled a series of injuries, leading to limited appearances for the Egyptian giants.

He has consequently fallen down the pecking order in the striking department, with Taher Mohamed and youngster Ziad Tarek being preferred ahead of him.

"Al Ahly are desperate to sell him in this window because they cannot afford to go into the new season without finding an adequate replacement," Shobeir said, as quoted by KingFut.

Shobeir added that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star’s struggles with injuries is the main reason why Al Ahly want to sell him.

"Medical examinations revealed that Tau is suffering from a back injury that will keep him sidelined for a very long time," he added.

"All coaches acknowledge Tau’s talent and his great potential, but the injury is the reason behind his expected departure."

Tau signed for the African giants last summer from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and penned a three-year deal.

He managed to score eight goals and registered six assists as he also inspired Al Ahly to win the Caf Super Cup and reach the Champions League final.

The 28-year-old forward scored twice on his debut for the Cairo giants when they defeated Ismaily SC 4-0 in October 2021.

Recently, Le Havre head coach Luka Elsner revealed that they were in talks with Al Ahly regarding a possible deal for Tau.

"We have spoken with Tau and there is an official offer that we made to Al-Ahly Club," Elsner said.

"We worked together for a season in Belgium, Percy is a great player, I loved working with him and I want it to be repeated with Le Havre."

The Bafana Bafana forward has been linked with a move out of Al Ahly, especially since Pitso Mosimane left as a coach.