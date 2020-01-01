Tau returning to Brighton? Kompany drops major hint

The former Manchester City captain has challenged his players to gear up filling the void that could be left by the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star

coach Vincent Kompany has dropped the biggest hint yet that Percy Tau could be set to return to parent club and Hove Albion in January.

Tau is on loan at Anderlecht from the Premier League strugglers, who have confirmed plans to bring the attacking midfielder back for the second half of the season.

As the Seagulls are currently flirting with relegation, manager Graham Potter sees Tau as a potential answer to their troubles, and Kompany appears resigned to losing one of the key performers in his Anderlecht squad next month.

“Yes, he could leave, and it will be up to the remaining players, and others, to make up for that departure,” said Kompany, as per Walfoot.

“Am I leaving the door open for him to stay?," the ex- centre-back laughed. "Even if there is a one percent chance that he will not leave, yes I will leave the door open.

"Anything can happen with the Covid, especially administratively, we know."

Kompany also moved to praise the forward's commitment despite the ongoing rumours surrounding his future.

"I did not hesitate for a second to start him," he continued, "because I know very well that he always gives everything."

If Brighton recall Tau, it would be the former star’s first time to play in the Premier League after previous loan stints at Union Saint-Gilloise and .

The 26-year-old has already demonstrated that he deserves a run at the Seagulls after impressive outings during the three loan stints in Belgium.

He's scored four goals and weighed in with an assist in 14 league appearances so far.

His only assist came in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Beerschot, leaving Kompany lauding the Bafana Bafana man, who lasted for 84 minutes.

“Percy gave everything and worked well, I saw a good relationship between the attacking players," Kompany said. "Ok, he didn't score today, that's how it is."

Since Steven Pienaar left Sunderland in 2017, has had no interntional turning out for a Premier League side.