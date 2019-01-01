Tau in action as Okereke recues Club Brugge from Standard Liege defeat

The South Africa and Nigeria forwards helped the Blue-Black maintain their unbeaten start to the league season with a draw

David Okereke's second-half goal earned a 1-1 draw against their closest rival Standard Liege in Sunday's Belgian First Division A match.

Percy Tau was in action for 49 minutes but could not add to his tally of two goals in as Okereke's leveller stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

Shortly after the half-time break, the forward cancelled out Samuel Bastien's opener with his fifth league goal of the season in the 47th minute.

Two minutes later, Tau was replaced by 's Mbaye Diagne while Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis watched on from the bench.

Sunday's draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium extended Club Brugge's dominance at the top of the Belgian top-flight table with 27 points after 11 games.

Philippe Clement's men will be aiming to stretch their 11-game unbeaten streak when they visit Zulte-Waregem for their next league match on Wednesday.