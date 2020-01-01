Tariq Lamptey: Why Ghana target will not be in action for Brighton & Hove Albion against West Ham United

The Seagulls are set to be without the 20-year-old in the Premier League encounter with The Hammers

& Hove Albion's injured fullback Tariq Lamptey will be absent when the club faces in the Premier League, club boss Graham Potter has revealed.

It will be the fourth time The Seagulls will have to do without the marauding right-back in a league games this season.

Brighton are set to come up against The Hammers in a matchweek 15 fixture at London Stadium.

“It [the injury] is not serious, it's just a slight problem with his hamstring," Potter said ahead of Sunday's game.

"The nature of how he plays, you have to be careful because you don't want him to be out for a number of weeks. So I am expecting him to be back pretty soon. He's recovering well.

“We haven't got a like-for-like replacement for Tariq, so you have to adjust as a team for another person coming into the team.

"The player that comes in for him will has different attributes and qualities. It's then up to us as a team to understand that and play to those."

So far this season, Lamptey has featured in 11 of 14 Premier League games played so far.

He joined The Seagulls in January after refusing a contract extension at in his bid for regular playing time.

“The boss has been a big part of me settling so well too. He'll give you a call or stop and have a chat around the building to see how you are, he's really big on the empathy side of things," Lamptey recently said earlier this week, as reported by his club's official website.

“You're a person as a well as a player and he understands that well. He always knows what to say and it's fantastic when you have someone like that who you can talk to.

“You feel like they give you honest feedback and I'm lucky to have coaches around me like that at the club.”

Born to Ghanaian parents in the UK, Lamptey has been approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a switch of international allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

He currently plays for at U21 level.