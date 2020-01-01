Tariq Lamptey: Brighton boss Potter speaks on choice between Ghana and England

The Seagulls manager shares his thoughts on the international chase for the former Chelsea right-back

and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is not looking to influence Tariq Lamptey's decision on the defender's international future amid an imminent choice between and .

The 19-year-old has become the subject of a tug-of-war between the two nations, owing to his fine performance in the Premier League.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, he currently represents country-of-birth England at youth level but Ghana has launched a bid to win over his allegiance.

“He’s certainly not a person who would give up on anything,” Potter said as reported by Ghanasportsonline.

"Then it's about him and his family and what the right decision for him is.

"Whatever decision he makes [about his international future], I would fully support and try to help him achieve his goals.

"But as a person, as a character, he’s a top guy. He’s not one that will give up, that’s for sure.”

Continuing from where he left off last season, Lamptey started the 2020-21 Premier League term on a high note with a good performance despite Brighton's opening day 3-1 loss to .

On Sunday, he put up another splendid display as the Seagulls handed a 3-1 defeat, winning a penalty for the opening goal and setting up the second strike of the day.

“He’s got such pace, he threatens the backline of the defence so well and then he does his own defensive work as well, he’s amazing,” said Potter after Sunday's match week two fixture, his club's official website reported.

“I have spoken about his personality a lot, he just wants to improve and wants to learn, he’s so refreshing to work with.”

Ghana has targeted Lamptey, together with striker Eddie Nketiah, who was born in London to Ghanaian parents, for a switch of international allegiance.

The move forms part of the West Africans' effort to increase their talent pool with players in the diaspora, following a blueprint executed by the likes of , and .

duo Francis Amuzu ( ) and Derrick Luckassen ( ), striker Brian Brobbey (Netherlands), Alexander Djiku of ( ), Enock Kwateng of (France) and midfielder Elisha Owusu (France) are some of the Black Stars’ other targets.