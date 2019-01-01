Tanzanian side Yanga SC claim the signing of Farouk Shikalo on a two-year deal

Shikalo has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country after two remarkable seasons with Bandari

Tanzanian side Young Africans have announced the capture of goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.

In a post on their Facebook page, Yanga SC stated that the Kenyan goalkeeper will join them in a two-year deal. Shikalo had been linked with the club in 2018 but the move did not materialize.

Bandari officials were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Article continues below

Shikalo featured in all of Badari's league matches besides the last one against which helped the Dockers finish second. They conceded 29 goals and kept 12 cleansheets. In the previous season, he was also an integral part of the team that conceded just 20 goals and finished second.

The keeper has previously played for FC Talanta, Muhoroni Youth and Posta .

Shikalo is with the Harambee Stars squad that is preparing for a three-week training camp in before the starts on June 21 in .