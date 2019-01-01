Tanzanian side Yanga SC claim the signing of Farouk Shikalo on a two-year deal
Tanzanian side Young Africans have announced the capture of Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.
In a post on their Facebook page, Yanga SC stated that the Kenyan goalkeeper will join them in a two-year deal. Shikalo had been linked with the club in 2018 but the move did not materialize.
Bandari officials were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.
Shikalo featured in all of Badari's league matches besides the last one against Nzoia Sugar which helped the Dockers finish second. They conceded 29 goals and kept 12 cleansheets. In the previous season, he was also an integral part of the team that conceded just 20 goals and finished second.
The keeper has previously played for FC Talanta, Muhoroni Youth and Posta Rangers.
Shikalo is with the Harambee Stars squad that is preparing for a three-week training camp in France before the Africa Cup of Nations starts on June 21 in Egypt.