Tanzanian President John Magufuli rewards Taifa Stars' players after Afcon success
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has gifted each of the Taifa Stars players with a parcel of land after the East African nation booked their place in the 2019 Afcon finals.
Taifa Stars whipped Uganda 3-0 on Sunday to end a 39-year wait for a place in the continental showpiece. Simon Msuva, Erasto Nyoni, and Aggrey Morris scored a goal each to hand the side a ticket to Egypt in June.
After the historic fete, the side met the President at the State House on Monday, who has awarded them with a piece of land in Dodoma.
“I didn’t have a plan to call the team to State House because they lost to Lesotho, a small country. On the Matchday, I opted to watch the game from home as I was afraid, we would be embarrassed again. But all the pain is gone now after the win over Uganda.
“These players have impressed me, and I think they deserve a reward. I am going to award them on behalf of the whole nation. The playing unit will get a piece of land in Dodoma where they will build their houses," Magufuli is quoted by ITV Tanzania.
“Qualifying for Afcon is just the beginning of the fight, all the Tanzanians are happy and I would like to congratulate them for the support and patriotism which they showed during the match.”
Tanzania finished second in Group with eight points from six matches.