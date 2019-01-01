'Tanzanian clubs must regularly field promising U20 players' - TFF president Karia

The federation's supremo says the players who successfully fought for Cecafa U20 Championship should be given playtime by their clubs

Football Federation (TFF) could be forced to enact laws which will force clubs to field junior players regularly, federation president Wallace Karia has said.

Karia was speaking in the wake of Tanzania U20 team's success in the Cecafa U20 Championship in .

They saw off 's Rising Stars with a 1-0 win on October 5 in Jinja to emerge from the competition without a loss overall.

Karia argues football in Tanzania will only grow if the youngsters are given the chance to play regularly by the clubs.

"This is the sixth title we are winning outside the country. We are just unfortunate we have been unable to win trophies on our home soil but time will come when we shall be able to celebrate on our own territory," Karia told Daily News.

"If these players [Tanzania U20 stars] are not given playtime by their respective clubs we may be forced to make laws to force them [clubs] to use these junior players."

Meanwhile, striker Kevin John, who emerged as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals, hopes to have a prosperous career ahead.

"I will continue fighting to win more awards and put my name and that of the country on the world map and this should be an encouragement to other teammates," John told the same publication.

"Winning the Golden Boot is not the end of everything and I should continue fighting for even more."