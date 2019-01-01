Tanzania vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Tanzania will play host to East African rivals Kenya in a Chan qualifying derby just weeks after the teams met at 2019 Afcon in Egypt

and will face off in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday.

Harambee Stars won the bragging rights during the team's (Afcon) meeting clash in where a double from striker Michael Olunga allowed the Kenyan's to come from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in a Group D clash.

The first leg hosts will be looking for revenge in front of their home fans and to bounce back after a disappointing Afcon campaign.

A win for either side will be vital ahead of the second leg to be played in Kenya on August 4.

Game Tanzania vs Kenya Date Sunday, July 28 Time 4:00pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game can be watched live on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV

In the Kenya the game will also be broadcast on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV/ FKF facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Metacha Mhata, Juma Kaseja Defenders Nyoni, Yondani, Mwantika, Michael, Godfrey, Maganga, Ngalema, Mobi Midfielders Salum, Yahya, Domayo, Abubakar, Masoud, Nado, Mkude, Lyanga Forwards Bocco, Chilunda, Ajibu, Diluga, Makame, Aye, Kelvin John

Tanzania will field the strongest team possible with the likes of Aishi Manula, Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Mudathir Yahya, Jonas Mkude and John Bocco all expected to start.

Tanzania starting XI: Manula, Yondani, Nyoni, Mwantika, Mobi, Domayo, Nado, Mkude, Bocco, Chilunda, Makame.

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, John Oyemba Defenders Omurwa, Owino, Ochieng', Kibwage, J. Onyango Midfielders Abuya, Isuza, Odhiambo (C), Muguna, Shambi, Masika, Osok, Hassan, Onyango, Miheso, Omoto Forwards Lokale, Ochieng, Mutamba, Kipkirui

Kenya will be without attacker John Avire who went AWOL from camp following a transfer saga involving him and former FKF CEO Robert Muthomi, while Paul Were will not be available owing to his impending transfer to an unnamed club in Europe.

defender Johnstone Omurwa and Wazito's Musa Masika were late inclusions in the team, but they are unlikely to start against Tanzania.

Former custodian Farouk Shikalo became ineligible to turn out for Kenya after signing for the Tanzania side Yanga SC as only players participating in their country's domestic league are eligible for selection.

Kenya starting XI: Oyemba, Owino, Kibwage, Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Muguna, Isuza, Abuya, Kipkirui and Mutamba.