Tanzania to host tri-nations tournament ahead of Afcon U17 qualifiers

The Serengeti Boys will feature against Malawi and Liberia before embarking on seeking a ticket for the continental competition next year

Football Federation (TFF) has organized a three-nation tournament in preparations for the U17 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Liberia and Malawi will participate in the tournament set to start on Tuesday as Tanzania up their preparations before engaging in the junior Afcon qualifiers for the 2021 edition.

The Serengeti Boys will kick-start the tri-nations tournament against their Western Afrifa counterparts who are in the country already as Malawi are yet to arrive.

“We have decided to call the U16 players because by next year they will be 17-year-olds and thus eligible for youth football competition,” TFF's Media Officer Clifford Ndimbo told Daily News.

“Liberia are already in the country with a contingent of 29 people and Malawi will arrive on Wednesday. The first match will see Tanzania face-off with Liberia.

“We strongly believe our team will receive good preparations from the two invited teams as we want to go further in the next year's Afcon edition.”

Tanzania hosted the junior continental competition in 2019 where finally emerged champions of the 13th edition of this tournament. They defeated Guinea 5-3 on post-match penalties after the game had ended in a 0-0 draw at full-time.

The hosts lost all three matches of the group after receiving heavy defeats from , Angola and . The embarrassment saw the entire technical bench sacked before then head coach Oscar Mirambo was appointed the Technical Director at TFF.