Tanzania success story got me elected Cecafa president - TFF's Karia

The administrator was chosen unopposed on December 18 to head the regional body on a four-year term

Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has attributed achievements in office to his election as president of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa).

Karia replaced Mutassim Gafar of Sudan Football Association whose tenure expired in November 2019 after he was elected president on a four-year term.

He now says the achievements TFF has managed since his election two years ago gave him a high chance of leading the regional body.

“There are a lot of positive changes since I took over the reins at TFF in 2017 and we have won four different trophies with the national teams and we are managing those teams in a manner that I think is laudable,” Karia told MwanaSpoti.

“The administration has been doing things in a very transparent way and I never interfere with how departments within TFF work because I know they will always do good jobs and according to the laws.”

Karia further claimed TFF has been very open in how they finance the national team's, something he says places them way above their continental counterparts.

"We are very transparent in how we spend money and account for the same and this has made us the most lauded federation in Africa alongside Eritrea. Many are learning from us on how monetary issues are handled," he explained.

“Given those achievements, I think they are responsible for my election as Cecafa president.”

Karia was speaking during TFF's annual meeting in Dar es Salaam and also said they are going to refurbish more pitches in the immediate future.

“We are also working with the provincial administration to help us renovate 10 pitches across the country so as to enable teams to play where they should.”

In attendance was also Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije and U17's coach Zuberi Katwila.