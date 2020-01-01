Tanzania government gives thumps-up to Mainland league restart

The Ministry of Sports delighted with how fans adhered to safety measures to curb spread of Covid-19 in first week of action

The government has praised fans for adhering to safety measures when the Mainland Premier League resumed on Saturday.

The Tanzanian top-flight returned after it took a break in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with Young Africans (Yanga SC) setting the ball rolling with a 1-0 win against Mwadui FC while third-place-chasing Namungo FC settled for a 2-2 draw against Coastal Union.

On Sunday, it was the chance of champions Simba SC to return to action and they dropped points after a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting while second-placed Azam FC won 2-0 against Mbao FC at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

More teams

While the government had warned stadia managers against breaking the rules ahead of the league restart, they have now expressed satisfaction with what they saw, as all involved implemented the public guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Hassan Abbas, said he was impressed with how things unfolded during the first week.

"First of all, we should thank President John Pombe Magufuli for letting sports activities resume since many countries are yet to resume sports activities and Tanzania has done well so far,” Abbas is quoted by Daily News.

“The second thing we should cherish is his authorisation to allow supporters to watch live the games at stadiums while taking into consideration all precaution measures to avoid further spread of Covi-19.

“The bottom line here is I together with many people out there are totally delighted to see that sports is back and we just need to continue taking into consideration the major measures to curb Covid-19.

“People should ensure that they wash their hands before going into the stadium using running water, they should use sanitisers if possible, wear masks, have temperature test and create a one-meter distance with each other once inside the venue.”

Article continues below

Speaking on the same subject, Director of Sports in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Yusuph Singo, picked out a few mistakes which fans should rectify ahead of the next matches.

“Whenever a goal has been scored, some people are breaking the laws as they celebrate in groups but I am sure that they will get used to it,” Singo explained.

“Most of the guidelines like wearing masks and washing hands are being respected without problems but as government, our task is to continue creating awareness to people on what they should do to avoid the spread of Covid-19.”