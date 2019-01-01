Tanzania Community Shield: Francis Kahata scores as Simba SC floor Azam FC

The Kenyan midfielder was on target as the Tanzanian giants bagged their first trophy of the season on Saturday

New Simba SC players Shioub Ali and Francis Kahata were on the scoresheet as they defeated Azam FC 4-2 in 's Community Shield on Saturday.

The heavy-spending league champions were keen on proving they are the best in the country, however, their opponents had different ideas.

It took Simba 13 minutes to realize the same when Shabaan Chilunda raced clear to complete an accurate shot from about 12 yards to give his team a 1-0 lead.

As it turned out, the goal did nothing to dent Simba's ambitious attacks and two minutes later, they levelled the scores. The Azam side failed to keep track of new Simba forward Ali who made no mistake when a chance was presented to him.

In the 22nd minute, the Sudanese striker completed his brace to ensure the Patrick Aussems-led side go into the half-time break with a 2-1 advantage.

After the break, it was clear Simba meant business as they continued attacking with the aim of extending their lead.

They needed 12 minutes after the restart to open a two-goal advantage when Clatous Chama gave them their third goal in the 57th minute following a swift counter-attack.

The Azam side committed numbers in search of an equaliser, but they forgot to tighten their rear guard.

Frank Domayo ensured a tense finale after striking Azam's second goal in the 78th minute to make it 3-2.

However, new Simba signing and former winger Kahata opened his account for the club with a well-taken goal in the 84th minute to win the game for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and clinch his first trophy in Tanzania.

It is a morale-boosting win for Simba, who will play União Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo) of Mozambique in the return leg of the Caf next weekend, aiming at a win to advance to the next round after an initial 0-0 draw.

For Azam, they have to think of a way of overturning a 1-0 loss at the hands of Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia in the Caf Confederation Cup.