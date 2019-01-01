Tanzania champions Simba SC reveal their friendly opponents

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are using the international break to sharpen their skills ahead of their league game against the FA Cup winners

Simba SC have confirmed they will play FC from , Aigle Noir of Burundi and Mashujaa FC in friendly matches spread across the next two weeks.

The league champions are preparing for their Mainland League game against Azam FC and are aiming at keeping the players fully fit.

The Patrick Aussems led side will first host Bandari at National Stadium this Saturday. The Dockers have started the season well and are currently in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off.

Article continues below

Two days later, the league leaders will play Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium before hosting Aigle Noir at the same venue on the 16th.

The 20-time league champions have started the 2019/20 domestic campaign on a high and are currently topping the standings with maximum points from four games.

After their elimination from the Caf , Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at doing better domestically by defending their league crown, as well as winning the .