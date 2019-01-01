Tanzania champions Simba SC reveal their friendly opponents
Simba SC have confirmed they will play Bandari FC from Kenya, Aigle Noir of Burundi and Mashujaa FC in friendly matches spread across the next two weeks.
The league champions are preparing for their Tanzania Mainland League game against Azam FC and are aiming at keeping the players fully fit.
The Patrick Aussems led side will first host Bandari at National Stadium this Saturday. The Dockers have started the season well and are currently in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off.
Two days later, the league leaders will play Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium before hosting Aigle Noir at the same venue on the 16th.
The 20-time league champions have started the 2019/20 domestic campaign on a high and are currently topping the standings with maximum points from four games.
After their elimination from the Caf Champions League, Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at doing better domestically by defending their league crown, as well as winning the FA Cup.