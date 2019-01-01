Tan Cheng Hoe stay on Malaysia head coach until 2020

Having led the national team to the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Tan Cheng Hoe has been given an additional two years in the top job.

The speculation as to Cheng Hoe's future is now a closed chapter as Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) through the National Team Committee have decided to reward the coach with another two years' worth of contract.

Success in reviving the fortunes of the national team in the relative terms that was highlighted by ousting previous Suzuki Cup champions Thailand in the semi-final and pushing Vietnam to the distance in the final proved valuable in deciding Cheng Hoe's future.

The new contract will run until the end of 2020 with two major targets being given to him which is qualification to the 2023 Asian Cup finals as well as reaching the 2020 AFF Championships.

"First of all, I want to thank the committee for extending my contract for another two years. It's another challenge for me. We will need to be committed to see our team move to a higher level and reach the Asian Cup."

"There are a lot of young potential players who we can bring into the team. What is important is for them to get constant games in the local leagues so that they can improve technically and physically. If they don't play enough, of course it will impact the national team.

"We will maintain the philosophy of the national team and I hope whoever new players that we bring on board, can follow that," said Cheng Hoe on Tuesday.

In his previous stint, Cheng Hoe presided over the team in 17 matches with 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats. During that time, Malaysia rose from 174th spot in the FIFA rankings to 167 in the latest rankings released in December.

Cheng Hoe's first task in the resumption of his role as the national team head coach is likely to be a four-nation tournament that FAM are planning for during the next international window in March of 2019.

