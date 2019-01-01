Talking point: Napoli need to develop ruthlessness, after defeat to lowly Empoli

Napoli's defeat to lowly Empoli suggests they are far from the finished article

endured an unexpected 2-1 defeat to lowly , which but all surrendered the Scudetto to ; not as if it was in doubt in the first place.

However, before focussing on the Naples side, full credit must be given to Empoli. Aurelio Andreazzoli's team were a joy to watch as they took the game to Napoli, never surrendering an inch of space, and battling for every ball.

It was nothing less than one would expect for a club battling to stay in . Moreover, it is worth noting that Empoli should have at least gotten a point in their last game against the Bianconeri; such was the bravado of their performance.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's charges continue to have lapses in concentration. If Napoli really wants to challenge for the Scudetto, then these are the games you have to win and there can be no two ways about this.

Unfortunately for the Partenopei, they still lack that ruthlessness which has time and time again made, Juventus Italian champions in this era of Italian football. Additionally, it was reminiscent of how they threw the title away last season by losing to , after defeating Juve in Turin.

Safe to say, until they develop that ruthlessness, Napoli are miles away from landing their first Scudetto since 1990.