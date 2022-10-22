Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi has described the match against his former club Liverpool as emotional for him.

Awoniyi says he was emotional facing the Reds

Liverpool was his first European club

He left without making a competitive appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Awoniyi produced the match-winner for Forest, who condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a slim 1-0 loss at the City Ground on Saturday.

Although Liverpool wasted a number of chances – especially Virgil van Dijk – they could have easily conceded a second in additional time when Alisson Becker was stranded up the pitch but Brennan Johnson struck the post. Awoniyi – who is happy with how Forest are sticking together as a family amid struggle in their debut Premier League season - revealed he was looking forward to facing the Merseysiders.

WHAT HAS SAID: "I think this team will stick together; we’re a family; the fans are always with us; we just have to keep on going," Awoniyi told BT Sport post-match, as quoted by The Mirror.

"I was looking forward to playing Liverpool because they signed me when I was 18 and it was an emotional game for me. For me, I think it’s a good game for my team. We had the plan to stay compact, and in the end, we won. I’m very happy about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 and was there for seven years, but made no competitive appearances for the English side. He was loaned out on several occasions, where he played for Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, and Mainz before he was finally signed by Union Berlin.

His goal is expected to uplift the spirits of Forest, who have endured a difficult start in their first season back in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR AWONIYI? A game against Arsenal on October 30 will give him a chance to test himself against a stronger defensive unit, should he start then.

In the last five games, the Gunners have only conceded twice and kept four clean sheets across all competitions.