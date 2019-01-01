Taifa Stars: Ndayiragije names squad for Rwanda friendly

A squad of 28 players have been summoned to camp ahead of the first international friendly match under their interim coach this month

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has called up 28 players for the Taifa Stars' upcoming friendly match against Rwanda on October 14 in Kigali.

The friendly match will be a precursor to Taifa Stars' African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Sudan. The match will be Tanzania's first friendly assignment under their interim coach.

Captain Mbwana Samatta headlines the selected players while goalkeepers Juma Kaseja of Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) and Metacha Mnata of Yanga SC have been selected ahead of Simba SC's number one Aishi Manula.

Apart from Chan, the Taifa Stars will be engaging in 2022 World Cup qualification after beating Burundi in the preliminary round, as well as the 2021 qualifying, where they are in Group J alongside , Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

Full Squad:

Article continues below

Juma Kaseja, Metacha Mnata, Said Kipao, Salum Kimenya, Shomary Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohammed Hussein, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Nondo, Himid Mao, Jonas Mkude, Kelvin John, Farid Mussa, Adi Yusuph, Idd Selema, Mudathir Yahya, Saluum Abubakar, Frank Domayo, Muzamir Yassin, Shaaban Idd, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdul Aziz MaKame, Andrew Simchimba, Miraj Athuman, Feisal Salum, Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva.