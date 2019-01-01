Taifa Stars: 'Let Samatta play in the Champions League' - Ndayiragije explains striker's omission

The coach has made a change to the squad he constituted four days ago ahead of the upcoming friendly match

Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije has explained why Ditram Nchimbi has been called up to replace captain Mbwana Samatta in the team.

Samatta had been included in the previous 28-man squad, which Ndayiragije had constituted on October 4 in preparations for their international friendly match against Rwanda.

The friendly tie will be played in Kigali on October 14 during the upcoming international break as the Taifa Stars prepare to face Sudan in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

“One reason is [Mbwana] Samatta sustained an injury during our match against Burundi in the World Cup preliminary round of qualification and with my technical bench we thought it is good to leave him as he fights to regain 100% fitness,” Ndayiragije told Daily News .

“He also asked to be omitted from the squad owing to the aforementioned injury.

“Secondly, he is also featuring in the for his club KRC and it is, in our wisdom, good to let him play for his club in the world's most popular competition as this also promotes the nation.”

Nchimbi's hat-trick against Yanga SC in a Vodacom Premier League (VPL) tie on Thursday further convinced Ndayiragije of the capability the Polisi striker has.

“We have been attracted by Nchimbi's performance and this is why we have decided to bring him on board and be part of our plans. We are sure he will strengthen our team's attacking department against Sudan,” the Burundian tactician added.

The Rwanda match will be the Taifa Stars first friendly under the interim coach who succeeded Emmanuel Amunike, who left after the dismal performance in the African Cup of Nations this year.

Full Squad:

Juma Kaseja, Metacha Mnata, Said Kipao, Salum Kimenya, Shomary Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohammed Hussein, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Nondo, Himid Mao, Jonas Mkude, Kelvin John, Farid Mussa, Adi Yusuph, Idd Selema, Mudathir Yahya, Saluum Abubakar, Frank Domayo, Muzamir Yassin, Shaaban Idd, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdul Aziz MaKame, Andrew Simchimba, Miraj Athuman, Feisal Salum, Ditram Nchimbi, Simon Msuva.