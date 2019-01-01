Tagliafico ready to leave Ajax after rejecting contract extension - agent

The 26-year-old left-back is expected to cost around €20 million and his representative says several top teams are showing an interest

Nicolas Tagliafico has rejected a contract extension from and wants to leave the club this summer, his agent says.

The 26-year-old left-back has been a key player for Ajax since joining from Independiente in January last year, helping the Dutch side to the quarter-finals of the .

and have been linked with a summer bid for the international, but agent Ricardo Schlieper says there are plenty of big clubs eyeing his client.

His current contract runs until 2022 and Ajax have tried to tie him to a longer deal, but the defender feels it is time to "take the leap" to another league.

"The Champions League has given Nicolas a profile which has caught the attention of many teams," Schlieper told Muy Independiente.

"He is on the list of big clubs who can pay what Ajax want. Now he is a coveted footballer and it will depend on negotiations.

"We haven't talked numbers with Ajax, but they are going to ask for a big sum. I think it will be more than €20 million (£17m/$22m).

"Ajax made an offer to match what the teams who want Nicolas could pay, but he didn't accept because it is the right time to take the leap. We'll see what happens in the window."

Tagliafico has scored five times in 34 appearances this season for Ajax, who are second in the Eredivisie and face in the Champions League quarter-finals.

His agent has been impressed by his progress and believes he has the quality to reach a high level.

"Nico has a great virtue which is his professionalism, his discipline," he added. "This, sooner or later, takes you to the place you want to be.

"He has been in Ajax for a year and a half. He is feeling good because it is also a good time for the team."