Taddeo Lwanga voted Vipers SC Player of the Year

The Uganda midfielder was voted the club’s best player after his consistent performances this season

Taddeo Lwanga has been voted Vipers Sports Club Player of the Year by the team's supporters in the club’s end of season awards on Thursday.

🏅PLAYER OF THE SEASON🏅



Supporters' player of the 2018/19 season, voted for by fans through our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram), is...



Taddeo Lwanga!!! pic.twitter.com/kNDLra3gLk — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) May 9, 2019

The midfield man beat Geofrey Wasswa and Dan Sserunkuma to the award by accumulating 79 votes, while the pair garnered 69 votes apiece.

Through his Twitter profile, Lwanga acknowledged the fans for their support over the course of the campaign.

“Thank you fans for the passion, energy, and belief.” The midfielder tweeted. “You were there every step of the way and your support means everything, it wouldn’t have been possible without all of your support from the minute I got here and throughout the season.

"I’m honoured.”

Thank you fans for the passion, energy, and belief.

You were there every step of the way and your support means everything, it wouldn’t have been possible without all of your support from the minute I got here and throughout the season. I’m honoured🙏🏾.

THANK YOU! @VipersSC pic.twitter.com/v5M5snorJH — Taddeo Lwanga (@taddeolwanga) May 9, 2019

Unfortunately, the international’s form wasn’t able to guide the Wakiso Town club to league glory as they finished the Uganda Premier League campaign as runners-up with 59 points, seven behind eventual champions Kampala Capital City Authority FC.

As noted on the club’s website, their second-place finish rules them out of participation in the CAF and Confederation Cup next season. Either Bright Stars or Proline will represent the East African nation in the Caf Confederation Cup after the duo reached the Ugandan Cup final.

In the other major award, Livingstone Mulondo claimed the Signing of the Season, trumping Innocent Wafula and Abraham Ndugwa to the gong.