Tabitha Chawinga: Malawi striker retains Chinese Women's Super League top-scorer award

The 21-year-old has edged her rivals in the scoring chart to keep her gong in her second season in the Chinese top-flight

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga has retained the Chinese Women's Super League top-scorer prize for the 2019 season.

The 21-year-old forward had joined the Chinese outfit from side Kvarnsveden in January 2018 after finishing as the 2017 Swedish Damallsvenskan top-scorer, netting 25 goals.

In her debut season in , the Malawi international was a huge bargain as she scored 17 goals to help Jiangsu finish as runners-up behind the then Asisat Oshoala's Dalian Quanjian in 2018.

This term, she scored 12 goals in 14 games - four ahead of closest challengers and teammate Tang Jiali to retain the award as she led Jiangsu to their first league crown since 2009, and their third title in history.

Article continues below

Before the start of the season, Chawinga had earlier netted 23 times in 12 outings to help Jiangsu to a double, claiming the Chinese Women's and Chinese Women's Football Championship titles.

The feat saw her emerge as the most lethal African striker in ahead of 's Francisca Ordega [seven], Chinwendu Ihezuo [seven] and 's Thembi Kgatlana [six].

#CWSL | Topscorers



🇲🇼 Tabitha Chawinga - Jiangsu (12)

🇨🇳 Tang Jiali - Jiangsu (8)

🇨🇳 Miao Siwen - Shanghai (8)

🇨🇳 Ren Guixin - Changchun (7)

🇨🇳 Lou Jiahui - Henan (7)

🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega - Shanghai (7)

🇳🇬 Chinwendu Ihezuo - Henan (7)

🇧🇷 Byanca - Wuhan (7) pic.twitter.com/MdjVMZucwz — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

Having won a treble and three top scorer awards this season in China, the Jiangsu star will aim to give reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year Kgatlana a run for the 2019 accolade.