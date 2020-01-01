Sydney Ochieng: Gor Mahia raid troubled Western Stima midfielder

The star is the latest to be confirmed at K’Ogalo as he leaves the Powermen who have also been hit by player departures

Kenyan Premier League record winners have confirmed the signing of Sydney Ochieng from .

Ochieng has joined the heavyweights whose transfer business is gaining speed. He has signed a four-year contract; the longest contract agreed on by a new signing thus far.

He has previously played for defunct Palos FC in the National Super League as well as the Premier League’s former champions .

The midfielder is the latest star to leave the Kisumu club who have seen a number of their first-team players sign for Wazito and Posta whereas others have been linked with Kakamega .

The expected mass exits at Western Stima have been witnessed following the withdrawal of Power and Lighting Company as their main sponsors.

“Midfielder Sydney Ochieng’ joins K'Ogalo. We are happy to announce the arrival of Sydney Ochieng’ from Western Stima,” Gor Mahia confirmed via their Facebook page.

Ochieng becomes the fifth player to sign for Gor Mahia after Levis Opiyo, Andrew ‘ ’ Juma, John Macharia and Tito Okello. Ochieng and Juma have signed their contracts with the Green Army on Sunday.

Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor and Malawian star Andrew Numero are some of the foreign players Gor Mahia have been linked with.

The recent four signings come days after Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed they were in the process of bringing onboard new players to strengthen the current squad.

“We have already embarked on the restructuring and the revamping of the club and I have held two executive committee meetings at which we have examined two strategies,” said Rachier.

“Talking about the immediate undertakings that we have decided to carry out is the beefing up of the playing unit. This involves an exercise where the cooperation of the technical bench and the executive committee is desired.

“We shall make a decision on the players to retain as a very first exercise. The second one, but all of them are inevitable, is that you have to make a decision for various reasons on the players that have to be released.

“The third one is the recruitment of players and this is what I call revamping and we may engage the coach in identifying the areas he thinks there has been a weakness and there is need for us to scout for better talent.”

Boniface Omondi and Joash Onyango are players who have signed for other clubs from Gor Mahia while Fredrick Odhiambo was released on mutual consent.