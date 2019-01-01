Sydney Lokale of Kariobangi Sharks named in Harambee Stars squad for Afcon preps

Kenya is set to play Ghana's Black Stars in the final Group match of the Afcon qualifiers and will also take part in Chan tourney

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has named a squad of 25 players to start preparations for the upcoming assignments.

The team is set to kick-off preparations for the remaining Afcon qualifier against Ghana and the Chan competitions. Coach Migné has selected 25 players, 17 of whom will hold the first of their intended weekly training sessions on Tuesday.

Three players - Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango - of Gor Mahia have been excluded from Tuesday’s session as they have a mid-week match.

Five more players - Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Abdallah Hassan and Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), who are based outside Nairobi, will also be excused from next week’s training session, and will link up with the team the following week.

Kenya have already booked a place in the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in Egypt. Also in line for the Harambee Stars is an African Nations Championships (Chan) Qualifier against Burundi, set to be played on a date to be announced by Caf.

Selected Players; Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), Defenders; Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB) and Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United).

Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), David Juma (Tusker) and Abdallah Hassan (Bandari).

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka) and Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz).