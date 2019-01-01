Sydney Lokale hits a hat-trick as Kariobangi Sharks maul Ulinzi Stars

Dunstan Nyaudo's Ulinzi Stars are yet to win a game in the last five matches

​​Sydney Lokale hit a hat-trick as Kariobangi Sharks mauled visiting Ulinzi Stars 3-1 in a league match on Thursday.

The signs were all over as early as the fifth minute when Henry Juma beat the offside trap, found himself in a one on one situation with the goalkeeper, but he failed to take his chance; allowing keeper James Saruni to pull a save.

​​The script was re-written ten minutes later, but this time, the main man was Sydney Lokale. Saruni once again reacted swiftly to save his defenders the blushes and keep the scoreline barren.

​​The best chance for Ulinzi Stars came in the 28th minute when Elvis Nandwa beat his marker on the left; however, his cross was headed off the target by Onyango with the goalkeeper well beaten.

​​It turned out to be a costly miss; moments later the soldiers failed to pick a Lokale run, he took his time before firing past the on-rushing custodian to give the hosts a deserved lead.

​​Lokale needed just three minutes after the restart to double the advantage. Juma's cross from the left found its way to the towering forward, who turned well, leaving the defenders for dead before, hitting the back of the net.

Article continues below

​​With an hour gone, the unstoppable Lokale completed his hat-trick with a perfectly controlled ball, lifted it past the goalkeeper to give his team an unassailable lead.

​​Substitute Enosh Ochien​​g brought some life back for the visitors; his left footed shot hit the crossbar in the 75th minute and the rebound fell to Nandwa, whose header beat Jeff Oyemba in Sharks goal.

​​That goal turned to be a mere consolation as Sharks hit eighteen points, three more than Ulinzi. The Soldiers finished the game with a man down after Omar Mbongi was dismissed, thanks to a wild tackle against substitute Fidel Origa.