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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Sitterstadion
team-logoScotland
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Switzerland v Scotland live today: where to watch on TV and online

Switzerland face Scotland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing the match live on TV and online today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Switzerland v Scotland: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table, having already secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their early promotion and leaves this match as a fitting end to a strong campaign.

Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He intends to keep the team's basic structure in place.

Scotland arrive in different circumstances. Sébastien Pocognoli travels to St. Gallen after Scotland beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, and his side want to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield an important boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Here's where to watch the match live.

This week's talking points: Switzerland and Scotland

Switzerland come into this match with four wins and a draw from their last five games. They failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored 12 goals and conceded just one in four matches, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories against North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Before that came a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland v Scotland: line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland lineups

3-4-3
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
Y. MvogoY. MvogoE. CoemertE. CoemertA. BajramiA. BajramiN. ElvediN. Elvediteam-logoI. SchmidtA. JashariA. JashariR. FreulerR. FreulerZ. AthekameZ. Athekameteam-logoA. SanchesS. BalletS. Balletteam-logoW. BoteliA. GunnA. GunnK. TierneyK. TierneyL. GrahamL. GrahamR. PorteousR. PorteousA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonA. HickeyA. HickeyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. GilmourB. GilmourO. McBurnieO. McBurnieS. McTominayS. McTominay
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-3
Switzerland

Starting XI

Scotland

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • S. Pocognoli
Switzerland

Injuries and Suspensions

Scotland

No sidelined players

Switzerland v Scotland: form

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland v Scotland: head-to-head record

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawScotland
2
1
0
UEFA Nations League B
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
European Championship
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
FT
Friendlies
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Switzerland v Scotland: tables

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
5410111+1013
D
W
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
522153+28
D
W
L
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
521256-17
W
L
W
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
5005112-110
L
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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