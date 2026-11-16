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Switzerland v Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table, having already secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their early promotion and leaves this match as a fitting end to a strong campaign.

Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He intends to keep the team's basic structure in place.

Scotland arrive in different circumstances. Sébastien Pocognoli travels to St. Gallen after Scotland beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, and his side want to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield an important boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Here's where to watch the match live.

This week's talking points: Switzerland and Scotland

Switzerland come into this match with four wins and a draw from their last five games. They failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored 12 goals and conceded just one in four matches, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories against North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Before that came a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

Switzerland v Scotland: line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland v Scotland: form

Switzerland v Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland v Scotland: tables