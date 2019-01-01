Sweden-based Chrispher Mbamba earns maiden Harambee Stars call up

Mbamba has turned out for the Sweden's U-17 and U-20 teams but has never played for the senior team

-based midfielder Christopher Mbamba is among the 24-man provisional squad called to the Harambee Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match against .

Goal exclusively reported that the Oskarshamns star was interested in representing his motherland at the senior level and FKF did not take chances when Sebastien Migne gave him a call up on Thursday.

Mbamba, who has four nationalities was born of a Namibian father and Kenyan mother in Zimbabwe but moved to Sweden at a tender age and received his football education while there. He has since enjoyed stints in Norway at Ham Kam and English side Port Vale.

The 26-year old winger is among the two debutantes called to the squad alongside David Sessay who plies his trade in . Duke Abuya ( ) and Faruk Shikalo ( ), have also gotten the coach’s nod.

Coach Migné has further named an additional five reserve players as a precautionary measure, who may be called upon to replace any of the 24 players in camp if need be.

The team is set to hit camp on March 17, 2019, in Nairobi ahead of the Ghana match which has been slated for March 23, 2019, in Accra.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, ), David Sessay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno ( , ), Benard Ochieng ( , Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, ), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya ( , Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya),

Reserve Players: Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, )